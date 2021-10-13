Sanofi (EPA:SAN) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.75% from the stock’s previous close.

SAN has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €98.88 ($116.32).

Shares of SAN opened at €83.51 ($98.25) on Monday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1-year high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €85.28 and its 200-day moving average price is €86.17.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

