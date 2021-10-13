SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) versus ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Head-To-Head Analysis

SANUWAVE Health (OTCMKTS:SNWV) and ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.2% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of SANUWAVE Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of ShockWave Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and ShockWave Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SANUWAVE Health N/A N/A N/A ShockWave Medical -40.60% -24.14% -19.24%

Risk and Volatility

SANUWAVE Health has a beta of -0.38, meaning that its share price is 138% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShockWave Medical has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SANUWAVE Health and ShockWave Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SANUWAVE Health $1.03 million 56.11 -$10.43 million N/A N/A ShockWave Medical $67.79 million 104.49 -$65.70 million ($1.99) -101.26

SANUWAVE Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ShockWave Medical.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for SANUWAVE Health and ShockWave Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SANUWAVE Health 0 0 0 0 N/A ShockWave Medical 0 4 3 0 2.43

ShockWave Medical has a consensus target price of $203.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.74%. Given ShockWave Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ShockWave Medical is more favorable than SANUWAVE Health.

Summary

ShockWave Medical beats SANUWAVE Health on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

SANUWAVE Health Company Profile

SANUWAVE Health, Inc. is a shockwave technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of patented noninvasive, biological response activating devices. Its portfolio of healthcare products and product candidates activate biologic signaling and angiogenic responses, including new vascularization and microcirculatory improvement, helping to restore the body’s normal healing processes and regeneration. The company was founded on May 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc. operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease. The company was founded by Daniel Hawkins, John M. Adams, and Todd J. Brinton on June 17, 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

