Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.61.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.45. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.93) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.