Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim raised Sarepta Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $127.61.

Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $95.07 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $65.30 and a 52 week high of $181.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The company had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 131.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 104,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 59,111 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 58.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 174,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,602,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

