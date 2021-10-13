Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $100.00. The stock had previously closed at $91.29, but opened at $93.79. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics shares last traded at $95.05, with a volume of 4,873 shares trading hands.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sarepta Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRPT. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,171,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $459,992,000 after buying an additional 2,296,187 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,382 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,855,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,647,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 418,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 279,614 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.45.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $164.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.90% and a negative net margin of 105.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

