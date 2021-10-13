Savix Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week (SVX)

Savix (CURRENCY:SVX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Savix coin can now be bought for about $4.94 or 0.00009026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Savix has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Savix has a total market capitalization of $313,907.25 and approximately $7,822.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00044829 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $120.46 or 0.00220062 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001827 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.40 or 0.00095724 BTC.

Savix Coin Profile

Savix is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 123,187 coins and its circulating supply is 63,534 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org . The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

Savix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

