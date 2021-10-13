SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond boosted its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,059 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBAC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 3,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total value of $8,884,382.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total transaction of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock worth $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $5.20 on Wednesday, hitting $328.72. 9,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,511. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $349.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.51. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $369.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.13 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

