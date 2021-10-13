Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

OTCMKTS SCFLF opened at $8.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day moving average is $8.92. Schaeffler has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $9.85.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Schaeffler will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

