Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDGR. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of Schrödinger stock opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.50.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. The firm had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Analysts forecast that Schrödinger will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,394 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $85,215.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,215.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,057 shares of company stock valued at $7,285,651 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,616,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,058,000 after buying an additional 585,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,955,000 after buying an additional 525,766 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,611,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,465,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,330,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,225,000 after buying an additional 14,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Schrödinger by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,143,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,557,000 after buying an additional 449,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

