Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,407.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000.

SCHR stock opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $56.29 and a 52 week high of $58.57.

