Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to report earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.28). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 197.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.88) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%.

STNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.11.

STNG opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.55. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $8.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 6.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.34% of the company’s stock.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

