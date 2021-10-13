Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scorpio Tankers Inc. is a provider of marine transportation of petroleum products worldwide. The Company’s initial fleet consists of three modern panamax tankers. Its vessels carry petroleum products and crude oil for integrated oil companies, oil traders, and other customers. Scorpio Tankers Inc. is headquartered in Monaco, Scorpio. “

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STNG. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of STNG opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. Scorpio Tankers has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $138.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. 45.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

Featured Story: What is a put option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scorpio Tankers (STNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.