Scotiabank Cuts Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to C$11.50

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LUNMF. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Lundin Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of LUNMF stock opened at $7.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.54. Lundin Mining has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $872.32 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 23.50%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

