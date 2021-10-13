Scotiabank Increases Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Price Target to C$11.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CFX. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Canfor Pulp Products in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of TSE CFX opened at C$7.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$480.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48. Canfor Pulp Products has a 12 month low of C$4.45 and a 12 month high of C$11.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$334.30 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

