Scotiabank Trims Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Target Price to C$53.00

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dye & Durham presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Shares of DYNDF stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.40. 545 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,133. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.00. Dye & Durham has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $40.79.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

