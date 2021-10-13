SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) Shares Acquired by Spring Creek Capital LLC

Spring Creek Capital LLC increased its holdings in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:SHAC) by 96.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC owned about 0.51% of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Newtyn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $481,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition alerts:

SHAC stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.40 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70.

SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Company does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify a prospective target business in the healthcare technology or healthcare-related industries in the United States and other developed countries.

Further Reading: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCP & CO Healthcare Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.