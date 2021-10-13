Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) Hits New 12-Month High at $4,400.00

Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4,400.00 and last traded at $4,166.99, with a volume of 1949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4,114.52.

The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $151.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. Seaboard had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 9.37%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 117.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Seaboard by 1,047.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.73% of the company’s stock.

About Seaboard (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Seaboard Corp. engages in the provision of agribusiness and transportation businesses. It operates through the following segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling, Marine, Sugar & Alcohol, Power and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, food service operators, grocery stores, distributors and retail outlets throughout the United States, Japan, Mexico and other foreign markets.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.