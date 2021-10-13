SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on SecureWorks from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SecureWorks from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $17.67.

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.28 and a 200 day moving average of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.24 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $134.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. SecureWorks’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SecureWorks will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 16.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 15.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 23.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares during the period. 10.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SecureWorks

SecureWorks Corp. is a cyber security company, which engages in the provision of information security solutions. The firm’s products include extended detection and response, managed detection and response, and vulnerability management. Its services include managed security, incident response, threat intelligence, security consulting, adversarial security testing.

