Seeyond Cuts Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Seeyond cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,730 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,942 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Apple by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 61,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,020,000. Natixis lifted its stake in Apple by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 11,055,532 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,514,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,668 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 180,195 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 300,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $41,104,000 after acquiring an additional 146,688 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.41.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,673,583 shares of company stock valued at $394,667,857. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.90. 2,353,763 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,454,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $157.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

