Seeyond Increases Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Seeyond increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,721,000 after buying an additional 79,359 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 115,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,527,000 after buying an additional 15,263 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TSCO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.65.

In other news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,742 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,913. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $1.46 on Wednesday, hitting $194.75. The stock had a trading volume of 9,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,419. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $127.78 and a one year high of $213.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $198.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.72.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.90 EPS. Tractor Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.28%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.