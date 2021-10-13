Seeyond Reduces Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Seeyond lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,298 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.6% of Seeyond’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Seeyond’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $6,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,103,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,907,000 after acquiring an additional 331,004 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 94.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after buying an additional 22,994 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,239,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,137,000 after buying an additional 32,362 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 319.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 76,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after buying an additional 58,582 shares during the period. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $344.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $147.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.60.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.22, for a total value of $2,904,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,518.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.00.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.