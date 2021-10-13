Seeyond Trims Stock Holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Seeyond decreased its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 48.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 32.9% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CHTR traded up $3.59 on Wednesday, reaching $694.21. 10,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,885. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $769.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $714.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $848.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $818.92.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

