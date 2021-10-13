Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Selecta Biosciences stock opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $499.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.02.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $19.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,052. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,690,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,967,000 after acquiring an additional 448,902 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,034,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,045,000 after acquiring an additional 90,642 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 15.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,149,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,983,000 after acquiring an additional 294,222 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 260.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,126,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 18.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after acquiring an additional 290,537 shares during the last quarter. 45.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

