SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $25.28 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.28.

Several research firms have commented on SLQT. TheStreet lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SelectQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

In other SelectQuote news, insider Raffaele Sadun acquired 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $845,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Hawks III acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 453,500 shares of company stock worth $4,053,715 over the last ninety days. 10.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SelectQuote during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLQT opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.02 and a quick ratio of 13.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. SelectQuote has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.07.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). SelectQuote had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $188.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SelectQuote will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

