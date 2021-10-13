Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Sells $102,073.50 in Stock

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) VP Alisair Fulton sold 1,350 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $102,073.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
SMTC traded down $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.76. 395,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,284. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.73 and a 200 day moving average of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Semtech Co. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $83.94.
Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Semtech by 400.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 39,954 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Semtech by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,148,000 after acquiring an additional 502,872 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 2nd quarter worth $2,752,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Semtech during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.
Semtech Company Profile
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
