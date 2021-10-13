Serum Price Reaches $7.36 on Exchanges (SRM)

Serum (CURRENCY:SRM) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. During the last seven days, Serum has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar. Serum has a total market cap of $981.07 million and $227.33 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $7.36 or 0.00013343 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00218588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00095414 BTC.

Serum Coin Profile

Serum (CRYPTO:SRM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 133,231,781 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum . Serum’s official website is projectserum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will. “

Buying and Selling Serum

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.