Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 21,106 Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Romeo Power by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Romeo Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Romeo Power in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Romeo Power alerts:

NYSE RMO opened at $4.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.16. The company has a market cap of $638.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.90. Romeo Power, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Romeo Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Romeo Power Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Romeo Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romeo Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.