Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $211,000 in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 31,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Envista by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Taylor Wealth Management Partners raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 90,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NVST opened at $38.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Envista had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $740.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Envista currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

In other Envista news, General Counsel Mark E. Nance sold 4,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total value of $190,167.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Kappler sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $72,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $703,447 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

