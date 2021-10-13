Seven Eight Capital LP Makes New Investment in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMND. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total transaction of $39,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lemonade stock opened at $64.12 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.60 and a 12-month high of $188.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.70.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.80 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

LMND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.75.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

