SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 17,783 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 722.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,246 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,783 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NEP. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 361.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 582 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEP opened at $76.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day moving average is $74.81. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $60.80 and a 12 month high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -327.16%.

NEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

