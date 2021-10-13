SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 136,848 Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 136,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth about $436,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 160,197 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Costamare in the first quarter worth about $51,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Costamare by 26.1% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 72,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costamare in the second quarter worth approximately $411,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMRE opened at $14.88 on Wednesday. Costamare Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.69.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. Costamare had a net margin of 40.55% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $166.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.03 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is currently 45.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Costamare from $14.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Costamare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Costamare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Costamare Profile

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

