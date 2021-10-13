SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 49,442 Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.10% of Nano-X Imaging at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 290.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

NNOX opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.21. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

