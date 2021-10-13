SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 36.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,338 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $46,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $210,000. 95.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $146.09 on Wednesday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $137.66 and a one year high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.71.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,200.00%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RNR shares. lowered their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.