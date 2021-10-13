SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) by 219.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,782 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STLA. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Stellantis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 42.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLA opened at $19.38 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day moving average is $19.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.23 billion, a PE ratio of 129.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Several research firms have weighed in on STLA. Erste Group began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stellantis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

