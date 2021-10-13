SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,997 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coann Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 49.0% during the second quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 68,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after buying an additional 22,463 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Atmos Energy by 38.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,998 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Atmos Energy by 2.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,843,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,160,000 after purchasing an additional 36,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Atmos Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 47,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock opened at $88.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.97. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.25.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

