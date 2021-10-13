Shard (SHARD) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.00 Million

Shard (CURRENCY:SHARD) traded up 25.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. In the last seven days, Shard has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Shard has a market cap of $4.00 million and $82,056.00 worth of Shard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Shard coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000040 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Shard Profile

SHARD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Shard’s total supply is 77,160,177 coins and its circulating supply is 33,160,177 coins. Shard’s official Twitter account is @shardcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shard is shardcoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shard is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them using the platform native token, the SHARD. At the main website, users will find a digital wallet service as well, with support for Windows, Mac, and Linux devices, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage their digital assets, including SHARD. ShardCoin (SHARD) is a PoS (Proof of Stake) cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It will be the medium through which users can exchange value when using the platform. “

Shard Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

