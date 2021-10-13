Sharder Trading 10.9% Higher This Week (SS)

Sharder (CURRENCY:SS) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, Sharder has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Sharder coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sharder has a total market capitalization of $1.70 million and approximately $102,764.00 worth of Sharder was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00044711 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $119.65 or 0.00215329 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00094915 BTC.

Sharder Coin Profile

Sharder (CRYPTO:SS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 6th, 2018. Sharder’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,282,765 coins. Sharder’s official Twitter account is @SharderChain . Sharder’s official message board is medium.com/@SharderChain . The Reddit community for Sharder is /r/Sharder and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sharder’s official website is sharder.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Sharder is data storage provider platform. It provides users with the tools to store their personal digital data in a tokenized environment. The Sharder (SS) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will be the mean through which the users are able to access the platform digital data storing service. “

