Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Short Interest Update

Shawcor Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the September 15th total of 100,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Shawcor from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Get Shawcor alerts:

Shawcor stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,138. Shawcor has a 1-year low of $1.59 and a 1-year high of $6.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42.

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shawcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shawcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.