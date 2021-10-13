Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Shawcor (TSE:SCL) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Shawcor to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$8.21.

Shawcor stock opened at C$5.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$5.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Shawcor has a 12-month low of C$2.07 and a 12-month high of C$7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$408.07 million and a P/E ratio of 16.73.

Shawcor (TSE:SCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$305.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$302.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Shawcor will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets in Canada, the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Russia, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Pipeline and Pipe Services, Composite Systems, and Automotive and Industrial.

