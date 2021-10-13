Short Interest in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Declines By 87.8%

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the September 15th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter worth about $300,000.

Get AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ACV opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.