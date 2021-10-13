Short Interest in Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) Decreases By 66.7%

Alset EHome International Inc. (NASDAQ:AEI) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,600 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEI opened at $2.08 on Wednesday. Alset EHome International has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98.

Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($6.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Alset EHome International had a negative return on equity of 80.62% and a negative net margin of 324.78%. The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEI. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Alset EHome International during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Alset EHome International during the second quarter valued at about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Alset EHome International during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Alset EHome International by 104.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alset EHome International

Alset EHome International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses.

