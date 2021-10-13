Short Interest in American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) Decreases By 69.6%

American Aires Inc. (OTCMKTS:AAIRF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 69.6% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAIRF opened at $0.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11. American Aires has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

About American Aires

American Aires Inc, a nanotechnology company, researches, develops, produces, and sells technologies and devices designed to reduce the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation generated by everyday use electronic devices. Its products include the Aires Shield Pro, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation from cell phones, cordless phones, tablets, baby monitors, smart TVs, PCs, computer monitors, laptops, routers, and other small household electronic devices; Aires Defender Pro that protects its wearer by reducing the harmful effects of surrounding electromagnetic radiation from power lines, cell phone towers, and other sources of electromagnetic radiation emission; Aires Guardian, which reduces the harmful effects of electromagnetic radiation in a small space; and Lifetune Pet to protect pets against the impact of constant EMR emissions from nearby and frequently-used electronic devices.

