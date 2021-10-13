Short Interest in American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Increases By 429.0%

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, an increase of 429.0% from the September 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of AHOTF opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.39.

A number of analysts have commented on AHOTF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised American Hotel Income Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.06.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP engages in investing in hotel real estate properties. It operates through the Premium Branded Hotels and the Economy Lodging Hotels segments. The Premium Branded Hotels segment provides premium branded, select-service hotel properties that have franchise agreements with international hotel brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and IHG.

