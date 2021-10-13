Short Interest in Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) Expands By 3,725.3%

Ameriwest Lithium Inc (OTCMKTS:AWLIF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 363,400 shares, an increase of 3,725.3% from the September 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,211,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS AWLIF opened at 0.65 on Wednesday. Ameriwest Lithium has a 1-year low of 0.53 and a 1-year high of 1.00.

