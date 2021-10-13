Short Interest in Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Declines By 80.8%

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the September 15th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ASBFY opened at $24.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Associated British Foods has a 12 month low of $21.05 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Associated British Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Associated British Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Associated British Foods Plc engages in the business of manufacturing and trading of consumer goods. It operates through the following business segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients and Retail. The Grocery segment produces beverages, sweeteners, vegetable oils, bread, baked goods, cereals, herbs and spices, and meat products.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.