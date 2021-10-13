Short Interest in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) Expands By 1,325.0%

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,325.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BCV opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. Bancroft Fund has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $62,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,814.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bancroft Fund during the first quarter worth $200,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bancroft Fund by 103.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 17,579 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Bancroft Fund by 37.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 32,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bancroft Fund in the second quarter valued at $266,000. Institutional investors own 23.76% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE MKT: BCV) operates as a closed-end, diversified management company and invests primarily in convertible securities with the objectives of providing income and the potential for capital appreciation; which objectives the Fund considers to be relatively equal, over the long-term, due to the nature of the securities in which it invests.

