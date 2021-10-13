Short Interest in DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) Drops By 71.4%

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit (NASDAQ:DILAU) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 71.4% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.39. DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $403,000. Hartree Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,518,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,762,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DILA Capital Acquisition Corp. Unit in the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000.

