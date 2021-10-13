Short Interest in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Rises By 340.9%

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 340.9% from the September 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of KSM stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.16. 15,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,790. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,774 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 126,773 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 71,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

