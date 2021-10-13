Short Interest in Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Decreases By 68.9%

Evans Bancorp, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 68.9% from the September 15th total of 23,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In other news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,150 shares of Evans Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $85,075.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,958,292.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,193 shares of company stock worth $86,796 over the last 90 days. 6.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 138.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 67.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 6.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Evans Bancorp by 20.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the second quarter worth $236,000. 53.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Evans Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.44 and a 1 year high of $40.45. The company has a market cap of $213.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.22.

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $22.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Evans Bancorp will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities segments. The Banking Activities segment offers consumer and commercial banking services such as lending, deposits, annuities, and mutual funds.

