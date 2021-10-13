Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Drops By 76.6%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 76.6% from the September 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 737,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,208,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 57.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 82,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 11.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 209,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,154,000 after purchasing an additional 21,421 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 142,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 76.0% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 119,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,477,000 after acquiring an additional 51,541 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ FDT opened at $60.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $48.02 and a 52-week high of $65.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

